iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.70. 993,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

