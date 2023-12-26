Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,595,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. 132,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,693. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

