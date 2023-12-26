SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Reduced by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $512.81. 229,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,942. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $512.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.75.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.