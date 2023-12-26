Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 9,642 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. 9,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

