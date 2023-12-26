First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 112,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

