Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 325,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,160. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

