Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,355 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 516,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,651. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

