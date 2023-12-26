RDA Financial Network Purchases 4,454 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

STIP remained flat at $98.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 396,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,655. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

