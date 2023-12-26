RDA Financial Network Has $438,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 24,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,505. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

