iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.27. 93,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,351. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.