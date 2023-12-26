RDA Financial Network Acquires 587 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,012. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.