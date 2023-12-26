RDA Financial Network Acquires 110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $410.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,612. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.44. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

