RDA Financial Network Buys 103 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,563 shares of company stock valued at $21,250,190. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.63. 83,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

