Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

