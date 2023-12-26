Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,726,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

LIT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 199,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.