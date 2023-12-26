Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 31.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 157,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,850. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

