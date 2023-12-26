NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,477 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.69. 1,345,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,072. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

