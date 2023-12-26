Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,815 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.05. 45,137,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,562,953. The company has a market capitalization of $817.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

