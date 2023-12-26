Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 708,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,037. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

