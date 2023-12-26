iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,558,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $203.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.