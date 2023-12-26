Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TF traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,966. The stock has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

