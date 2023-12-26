Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,053 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

