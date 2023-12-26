Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 362 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 400,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,155. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

