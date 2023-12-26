Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 14,746 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 1,802,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

