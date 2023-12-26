Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 665,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

