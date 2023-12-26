Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GH traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.24. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.39 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.9902703 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

