Nexus Industrial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,412. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$11.25.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.