The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 24th

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

MAAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

