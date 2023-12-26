Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Lyons Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Lyons Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
