Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 177,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

