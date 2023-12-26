Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $598.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.