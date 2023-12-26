Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $598.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.