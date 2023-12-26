Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 786,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 1,111,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

