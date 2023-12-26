Cronos Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $14.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00103284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.