TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock traded up C$12.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.29. 520,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$162.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$133.66 and a 12-month high of C$188.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Dividend History for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.