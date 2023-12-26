Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.50. 298,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.07. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

