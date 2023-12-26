Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 913,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,212. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

