Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.60. 532,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,683. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

