Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. 63,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,496. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.