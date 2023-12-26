Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,976 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $68,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 425,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,037. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

