Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 706,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,114. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

