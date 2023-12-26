Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 891,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,358. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

