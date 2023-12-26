Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 125,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.