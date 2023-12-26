AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 10,971,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,481,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

