Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,581. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.