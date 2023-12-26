Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 410,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.