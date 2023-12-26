Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 5,945 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

