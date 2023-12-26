Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

DG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.