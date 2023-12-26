Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 835,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,891. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

