Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,184 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 176,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock remained flat at $39.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 83,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,482. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

