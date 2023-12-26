Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 268,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,747. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

